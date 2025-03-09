Two men shot and killed in Mitchells Plain

Two men, aged 30 and 41, were shot and killed in Mitchells Plain on Sunday (09 March 2025). The incident occurred at the corner of Suurberg and Buffelshoek Streets in front of a premises in Buffelshoek Street, Tafelsig.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) stated that the two victims were standing at the location when an unidentified man began shooting at them, fatally wounding both in the head. The motive is believed to be gang-related.

SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the suspect fled the scene and remains at large. “The investigation is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information to come forward,” he said.

The public is encouraged to report any information on the incident by contacting Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm