Two Law Enforcement officers arrested for kidnapping

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate has confirmed that two Law Enforcement officers are facing charges of kidnapping.

Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith said the pair was arrested on Tuesday.

“It is alleged the officers attached to the Metal Theft Unit kidnapped two men in Khayelitsha and demanded a ransom for their release. The Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU) followed up on a tip-off and, after their initial inquiry, alerted the South African Police Services,” he added.

Smith emphasized that his department takes a firm stance against corruption.

“The management of the Safety and Security Directorate are committed to rid the department of corrupt and criminal elements and will not hesitate to investigate and take the required action when wrongdoing is uncovered,” he added.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the two officers approached a man at a supermarket in iLitha Park, Khayelitsha, and requested his asylum documentation.

“When the individual was unable to produce the documents, the officers allegedly instructed him to accompany them and later demanded a ransom for his release. The victim’s brother managed to gather an undisclosed amount of cash, which he handed over to the officers, leading to the victim’s release.”

The officers are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 22 May 2025.