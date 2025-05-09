More VOCFM News

Two Arrested in Tafelsig for Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Possession

Amid rising gun violence in Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas, two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Tafelsig on Wednesday night, 07 May 2025.
Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that members of the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit arrested an adult male on Fortuin Street after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol without a valid firearm license.
Swartbooi stated:
“He was unable to produce a valid license to possess a firearm and was subsequently arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm.”
Meanwhile, in a separate stop-and-search operation on Paulsberg Street, another adult male was arrested after being found with 18 rounds of ammunition.
Both suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court once formally charged.
VOC News
Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile
Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

