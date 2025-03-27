More VOCFM News

Two Arrested in Cape Town Drug Busts

Western Cape police have made significant strides in their efforts to combat drug-related crime, with two separate arrests in Manenberg and Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

In the first operation, Western Cape Public Order Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Manenberg for drug possession. Acting on a search warrant, officers raided a residence in Jenny Schneider Street, Tambo Village, where they discovered 1,026 mandrax tablets hidden inside the home.

In a separate operation, Khayelitsha SAPS, acting on intelligence about illegal drug activity, searched a residence in Siphendule Street, Makhaza. A 33-year-old man was arrested after officers found a medium-sized plastic packet containing crystal meth, along with nine whole mandrax tablets, 13 half-tablets, and eight quarter-tablets.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone and Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Courts once formal charges have been laid.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app