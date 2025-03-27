Two Arrested in Cape Town Drug Busts

Western Cape police have made significant strides in their efforts to combat drug-related crime, with two separate arrests in Manenberg and Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

In the first operation, Western Cape Public Order Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Manenberg for drug possession. Acting on a search warrant, officers raided a residence in Jenny Schneider Street, Tambo Village, where they discovered 1,026 mandrax tablets hidden inside the home.

In a separate operation, Khayelitsha SAPS, acting on intelligence about illegal drug activity, searched a residence in Siphendule Street, Makhaza. A 33-year-old man was arrested after officers found a medium-sized plastic packet containing crystal meth, along with nine whole mandrax tablets, 13 half-tablets, and eight quarter-tablets.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone and Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Courts once formal charges have been laid.

