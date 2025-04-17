Trump May Skip G20 Summit in South Africa Amid Tensions

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego stated that it’s not a surprise that the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump may skip the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, especially amid growing tensions between South Africa and the United States.

Roland Henwood, a lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, explained that while Trump’s decision is not final, he has strongly signaled that he may not attend the summit.

“Typically, the incoming president attends and participates in the handover process from the current G20 chair. If Trump does not attend, it will be an awkward break from tradition,” Henwood noted.

However, he emphasized that Trump has never followed conventional diplomatic norms. “During his previous term, he did attend G20 meetings, but he was often isolated and reluctant to engage multilaterally,” Henwood added.

According to Henwood, Trump’s potential absence could reflect both his evolving worldview and his past frustrations with global platforms like the G20. Henwood said it’s likely a mix of personal political strategy and a broader shift in the U.S. stance toward multilateralism under Trump.

As the summit approaches, the world is watching to see whether Trump will follow through with his threats or reconsider, given the significance of the event for international cooperation and diplomacy.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay