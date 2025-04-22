By Rachel Mohamed

Today is a somber day as tributes continue to pour in for the passing of Imam Gasan Moos. The Lansdowne and broader Cape Town Muslim communities are in mourning following his death in the early hours of this morning after Fajr prayers, surrounded by his family. He was later laid to rest at Johnson Road Cemetery.

Imam Gasan Moos served as the officiating imam at Shukrul Mubeen Masjid in York Road, Lansdowne, since 1980, dedicating over 45 years of his life to serving the community. Many remember him as an iconic religious leader and a pioneer at the Voice of the Cape (VOC), where he played a key role in various boards, including the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the Refocus and Upliftment Foundation (RAUF).

Speaking on News Beat show, Riedwaan Kenny, a friend of the late imam, shared that one of Imam Moos’s sons, while in the hospital, reflected on the cherished memories he had with his siblings.

Kenny said, “Imam was a cabinet maker by profession and worked with his hands. He raised all of us and also worked with his fez.”

VOC News

Photo: Supplied