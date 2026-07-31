Minister Macpherson and Deputy Minister Zikalala Lead EPWP Intervention Roadshow to Strengthen Work Opportunities

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, together with Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, will embark on a targeted intervention roadshow to ten public bodies that have recorded the largest year-on-year declines in Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) work opportunities during the 2025/26 financial year. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the implementation of the EPWP, identify the causes of declining performance, and develop practical interventions to restore and expand work opportunities for South Africans.

The roadshow will bring together the political and administrative leadership of the identified national and provincial government departments, as well as local municipalities, to assess challenges affecting programme delivery. Through these engagements, the Ministry aims to improve implementation capacity, strengthen institutional coordination, enhance reporting, and ensure the EPWP continues to deliver meaningful employment and skills-development opportunities to those who need them most.

Minister Macpherson said the engagements would be focused on finding solutions and ensuring that every participating public body is able to maximise the EPWP’s potential to create meaningful opportunities.

“This roadshow is not intended to name and shame public bodies. It is intended to understand why reported work opportunities have declined, identify the obstacles preventing stronger implementation and work together to reverse the trend. Behind every work opportunity is a South African seeking an income, practical experience and a pathway towards greater economic participation. We therefore cannot simply accept these declines without engaging the affected public bodies to understand what has changed and what must be done differently,” Macpherson said.

Deputy Minister Zikalala said cooperation between the Department and implementing public bodies would be essential to improving performance and expanding the programme’s reach.

“The purpose is to help public bodies overcome the challenges they face while ensuring that they remain accountable for delivering opportunities to the communities they serve. Each engagement must result in a practical recovery plan with clear responsibilities and measurable actions that can be monitored over time. By combining targeted support with stronger accountability, we can improve implementation, strengthen reporting and ensure that more deserving South Africans benefit from the programme,” said Zikalala.

Photo: Supplied