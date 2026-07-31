NPA Confirms Criminal Investigation Into Former IDAC Head Continues

The National Director of Public Prosecutions says former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, remains under criminal investigation despite her resignation last week while testifying before the Madlanga Commission.

Johnson is facing allegations that she improperly shared the contents of an assault docket involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Fazel Khan with him.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi said resigning from a position does not shield anyone from criminal accountability if evidence points to wrongdoing.

“Another aspect of the spectrum of accountability is that if there’s evidence pointing to criminal action, and you may have followed the Madlanga Commission, even Advocate Johnson herself opted not to answer some of the questions because there are investigations that are underway,” Mothibi said.

The investigation forms part of broader probes linked to allegations of misconduct that have emerged during proceedings before the Madlanga Commission.

Photo: Screenshot