OUTA Expands AARTO Legal Challenge

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) stated that it will continue its legal challenge against the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system, while broadening its investigation into whether the Appeals Tribunal was lawfully appointed and whether the system was implemented lawfully.

The organisation said it is examining whether the tribunal complies with legislative requirements and whether motorists have been provided with sufficient information about their rights under the system.

OUTA’s Executive Director for Accountability, Stefanie Fick, said transparency is critical if government expects motorists to comply with AARTO.

“If government expects millions of South Africans to comply with AARTO, it must ensure that information about motorists’ rights and the Appeals Tribunal is easy to find and readily available.”

Fick argued that key information relating to the Appeals Tribunal should have been made publicly accessible before AARTO came into operation, enabling motorists to fully understand the appeals process and their legal options.

She said OUTA’s concerns extend beyond compliance and focus on ensuring that the system operates fairly and within the law.

“Our commitment to ensure that AARTO is implemented lawfully, fairly, and transparently remains unchanged.”

OUTA has been a long-standing critic of AARTO and has previously challenged aspects of the legislation in court.

VOC News

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