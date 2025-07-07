Thousands of Social Grant Recipients Left in Limbo as SASSA Tightens Income Checks

Panic is mounting among social grant beneficiaries across South Africa, as thousands of payments remain suspended following a review by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The agency confirmed that it has halted grants for nearly 210,000 recipients who allegedly failed to update their income information — a requirement under recent changes to the agency’s verification process. The move has left many vulnerable citizens without support since June.

SASSA has defended the suspensions as part of a routine audit under the Social Assistance Act. However, civil society organisations warn that unless outreach and support efforts improve, more beneficiaries could be left destitute in the coming months.

Speaking to VOC News, Western Cape Regional Manager for Black Sash, Thandi Henkeman, described the situation as “deeply concerning,” particularly for elderly and disabled beneficiaries.

“SASSA has introduced stricter income verification measures across all grant types. As a result, thousands have had their grants suspended for failing to complete the process,” she explained.

“While the agency claims beneficiaries were notified, on the ground we are seeing a different story — a lack of clear communication and widespread confusion about what’s required.”

Henkeman added that Black Sash has been inundated with complaints from recipients who say they never received any warning and now face long queues and excessive red tape at SASSA offices.

SASSA Senior Communication Manager, Andile Tshona, said the process is necessary to ensure grants reach those who qualify.

“Beneficiaries are legally required to notify SASSA of any changes to their employment status. The issue is resolved as soon as the correct documents are submitted at local offices,” said Tshona.

He acknowledged, however, that communication remains a challenge.

“In many cases, we do not have updated contact details for beneficiaries, which limits our ability to reach them. Once the documents are received and verified, payments will be released within seven days,” he assured.

