The South African Weather Service Issues Level 4 Warning as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 yellow warning for disruptive rainfall from Friday, 4 July, through Sunday, 6 July. The weather system is expected to bring widespread showers, with a risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas, along roads, and in informal settlements.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed that preparations are underway to mitigate the potential impact.

“The Disaster Risk Management Centre will once again coordinate the City’s response. We have alerted our NGO partners, who will provide humanitarian relief where necessary,” said spokesperson Sonica Lategan.

“Residents are urged to address any flood risks on their properties and log service requests with the City for urgent attention.”

Flood prevention measures include keeping stormwater drains clear, using sandbags or trenches to divert water, and avoiding construction in flood-prone areas.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, has urged residents to exercise caution during the anticipated weather conditions.

“Motor vehicle accidents increase during wet spells, placing pressure on emergency services. Please adjust your driving accordingly.”

He also encouraged residents to support the City’s disaster relief efforts.

Donation drop-off points have been set up at seven Cape Town fire stations, including Constantia, Goodwood, and Wynberg. Items such as warm clothing, non-perishable food, baby formula, and hygiene supplies are especially welcome.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay