More VOCFM News

The South African Weather Service Issues Level 4 Warning as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 yellow warning for disruptive rainfall from Friday, 4 July, through Sunday, 6 July. The weather system is expected to bring widespread showers, with a risk of localised flooding in low-lying areas, along roads, and in informal settlements.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed that preparations are underway to mitigate the potential impact.

“The Disaster Risk Management Centre will once again coordinate the City’s response. We have alerted our NGO partners, who will provide humanitarian relief where necessary,” said spokesperson Sonica Lategan.
“Residents are urged to address any flood risks on their properties and log service requests with the City for urgent attention.”

Flood prevention measures include keeping stormwater drains clear, using sandbags or trenches to divert water, and avoiding construction in flood-prone areas.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, has urged residents to exercise caution during the anticipated weather conditions.

“Motor vehicle accidents increase during wet spells, placing pressure on emergency services. Please adjust your driving accordingly.”

He also encouraged residents to support the City’s disaster relief efforts.
Donation drop-off points have been set up at seven Cape Town fire stations, including Constantia, Goodwood, and Wynberg. Items such as warm clothing, non-perishable food, baby formula, and hygiene supplies are especially welcome.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app