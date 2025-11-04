The North Gauteng High Court sets new deadlines that will provide additional time for public feedback on the proposed electricity costs

The North Gauteng High Court has set new deadlines that will provide additional time for public feedback on the proposed electricity costs, giving residents and businesses a greater opportunity to influence the final decision.

The court recently ruled that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (NERSA) public consultation process for the 2025/26 year regarding municipal tariff approval was invalid due to a challenge from AfriForum. The ruling does not overturn the tariff increase for 2025.

Speaking to VOC News, energy analyst Chris Yellend noted that there are numerous aspects of this judgment worth noting.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Eskom/X