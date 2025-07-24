The MK Party tables a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has tabled a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing his failure to dismiss Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and adequately protect vulnerable citizens. The party has called for a special parliamentary session to be held within two weeks to debate and vote on this motion.

“It is evident that the MK Party dislikes President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially since Jacob Zuma, a significant figure against him, is involved. However, the question remains: can they succeed? It is important to note that the Democratic Alliance (DA) supports Ramaphosa and has stated they will not back any attempt to remove him. If Ramaphosa is ousted now, the DA’s prospects will diminish significantly,” political analyst Redge Nkosi told VOC News.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]