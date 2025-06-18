The Cape Town Ulama Board emphasizes the importance of backing Iran’s efforts to dismantle Israel

Following an unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel, the Cape Town Ulama Board issued a statement, condemning the attacks on Iran.

“We reiterate firm support for Iran and emphasize the importance of backing Iran’s efforts to dismantle Israel. We stand in solidarity with Iran as it endeavours to administer a stark lesson of Apartheid Israel and, addressing the extensive history of terrorism, oppression, and destruction inflicted by Israel on the Palestinian people,” expressed the President of Cape Town Ulama Board, Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari.

Haroon further acknowledged Iran’s courageous leadership, stressing that “many countries have failed to do so.”

“Many countries failed to stand up against Israel despite possessing the capability to strike and potentially eliminate Israel. We call for unwavering international backing and intervention in support of Iran’s mission to combat Israel’s genocidal undertakings,” affirmed Haroon.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran]