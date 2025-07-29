Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Amid Temple Dispute

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated once again, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 people and the displacement of thousands. Ceasefire talks are now underway in Malaysia, mediated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following intense cross-border clashes.

According to Al Jazeera, the violence stems from a long-standing territorial dispute over the Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Although the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 1962, and reaffirmed in 2013, that the temple lies within Cambodian territory, Thailand has continued to contest the ruling.

International relations analyst Dr. Oscar van Heerden, speaking to VOC News, said:

“This conflict actually goes back centuries, to when Cambodia was a French colony. The French drew the border, placing the temple on the Cambodian side, which has infuriated Thailand ever since.”

The situation escalated after a landmine explosion killed five Thai soldiers, triggering a response that left one Cambodian soldier dead. Both sides have fortified the border with troops and landmines, creating a volatile environment.

Van Heerden also pointed to global geopolitics as a contributing factor:

“Thailand is a strategic military ally of the United States, while Cambodia maintains close economic ties with China. These dynamics inevitably shape how the conflict unfolds.”

With Malaysia facilitating negotiations, hopes are high that diplomacy can prevent further bloodshed. However, as history shows, the roots of this conflict run deep and remain far from resolved.

