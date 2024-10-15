Salt River, Cape Town  15 October 2024

Taxpayers urged to file their tax return or face penalties

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As the South African Revenue Service (SARS filing) season for non-provisional taxpayers draws to a close, taxpayers must be reminded that they have up until the October, 21 2024 to file their tax returns.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday Nwabisa Bidla Operations Manager for Taxbase Broadening and Education encouraged those taxpayers to file their tax returns urgently before the deadline after which they will be subjected to penalties.

“Administrative penalties will be imposed by SARS due to failure to submit tax returns and/or disclose information before deadlines. Please submit your outstanding returns or declaration before 21 October 2024 as failure to do so will result in a monthly recurring admin penalty being levied until you are compliant,” she stressed.

Listen to full audio below:

