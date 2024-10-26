Table Mountain Cableway to remain closed this weekend after fire

Operations at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will remain closed for the weekend, following a fire in the parking garage at the lower cable station on Thursday.

Four hundred people were brought down safely from the top of the mountain.

Experts and assessors have been on site to investigate the damage caused to the parking garage and the administration building at the lower station.

Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker says they have been advised not to resume commercial operations yet. She says they hope to be able to resume early in the new week.

Parker says all operations at the Cableway, including food and beverage operations, will be closed to the public. People who bought tickets have been given a window period in which to use their tickets or they can ask for a refund.

Source: SABC NEWS