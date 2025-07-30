Suspects appear in court for the murder of a Wynberg police officer

Two suspects, Someleze Mahlabela (23) and Jaden Fortune (19), appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, in connection with the murder of Sergeant Lulama Njobeni.

The 48-year-old officer, stationed at Wynberg SAPS, was fatally shot on 30 May 2025 while en route to work. His body was found outside his home on Thys Witbooi Street in Vrygrond, Muizenberg.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime unit, the Taxi and Extortion teams, and the POCC combat team traced and arrested the suspects in Muizenberg.

A third suspect initially taken into custody has since been released due to insufficient evidence.

The case has been postponed to 14 August 2025 for bail information.

Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, praised the team for their commitment, saying no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the slain officer.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay