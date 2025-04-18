More VOCFM News

Spine Road High Marks 40 Years with Hall Renamed After Former Principal

Spine Road High School has marked its 40th anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, renaming its newly reopened school hall the Riyaadh Najaar Education Centre in honour of former principal Mr. Riyaadh Najaar.

Described as a true champion of growth and learning, Najaar leaves behind a legacy that continues to uplift generations.

Speaking to VOC News, he shared:

“The award was a surprise, and I am humbled by this. Having the school hall named after me is the cherry on top. I am grateful to the Almighty. Long may this institution be a bastion of hope for the hopeless and disadvantaged communities and a beacon in the community where education can thrive.”

Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

