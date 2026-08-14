More VOCFM News

Sogima Mining meets DMPR requirements but remains unable to resume operations

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Western Cape Government says it is taking steps to address ongoing concerns around governance, service delivery and water security in the Theewaterskloof Municipality.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell made the comments in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament yesterday, where he outlined the intervention currently underway to stabilise the municipality’s finances and improve its administration.

Bredell says the municipality is implementing an Article 139(5) Financial Recovery Plan, with the Western Cape Provincial Treasury and the Department of Local Government providing strengthened oversight and monitoring the implementation of corrective measures.

“The people of Theewaterskloof deserve a municipality that is well governed, accountable and able to deliver reliable basic services. Our approach is therefore not simply to respond to individual crises, but to address the underlying institutional and infrastructure challenges that affect sustainable service delivery,” said Bredell.

Bredell says for the 2026/27 financial year, the municipality has also been allocated R800,000 through the Municipal Energy Resilience Grant (MERG). This includes R300,000 for additional electrical engineering technician capacity and R500,000 for the development of an Electricity Master Plan.

“Funding infrastructure is important, but it is only part of the solution. Municipalities must have the institutional capacity to plan properly, implement projects, maintain their assets and communicate honestly with their residents. This is why our support combines infrastructure investment with governance oversight and capacity building,” he said.

Photo: Parliament

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app