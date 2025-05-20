More VOCFM News

Seven minors arrested for assault

Seven teenagers accused of assaulting another teenager in Johannesburg are set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a preliminary inquiry on Monday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspects were arrested after a video went viral on social media, showing the victim being assaulted by a group of girls. A case of common assault was opened at the local police station, and the suspects were subsequently apprehended.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the pupils—who attend Bedfordview High School, Kensington High School, Queens High School, and Phoenix College—each face a charge of common assault.

“Their case was postponed to 21 May 2025 for the finalisation of the preliminary inquiry where two of the minors have undergone the necessary assessment by probation officers,” Mjonondwane said.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app