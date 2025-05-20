Seven minors arrested for assault

Seven teenagers accused of assaulting another teenager in Johannesburg are set to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a preliminary inquiry on Monday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspects were arrested after a video went viral on social media, showing the victim being assaulted by a group of girls. A case of common assault was opened at the local police station, and the suspects were subsequently apprehended.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the pupils—who attend Bedfordview High School, Kensington High School, Queens High School, and Phoenix College—each face a charge of common assault.

“Their case was postponed to 21 May 2025 for the finalisation of the preliminary inquiry where two of the minors have undergone the necessary assessment by probation officers,” Mjonondwane said.