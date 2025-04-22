Second Suspect Arrested in Wynberg Court Murder Case

Police have made another breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of former taxi operator Dingalomoya Chintso (50), who was shot and killed inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (22 April) on a murder charge.

Chintso was attending court for a case involving murder and illegal firearm possession when he was gunned down in what authorities have labelled a targeted killing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that investigations are gaining momentum, and more arrests are expected.

“A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wynberg Court on Tuesday on charges of murder. The suspect was arrested over the weekend as part of Serious Violent Crimes investigations that are gaining momentum,” said Potelwa.

The first suspect, Shireen Matthews, believed to be the mastermind behind the murder, appeared in court last week Monday (14 April) and is set to appear again on Wednesday, 23 April.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock