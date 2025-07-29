More VOCFM News

SASSA Warns Against False Social Media Video, Confirms August 2025 Grant Payment Dates

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued a firm warning to the public regarding a false video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms. The agency said the video contains misleading information and is not affiliated with SASSA in any way.

In an official statement, SASSA emphasized that the content is entirely false and has no official basis.

“We urge the public to ignore, report, and refrain from sharing this video,” the agency said.

SASSA also reminded beneficiaries and the broader public to trust only information shared via official SASSA platforms and verified communication channels regarding grant payments and other services.

Meanwhile, SASSA has confirmed the grant payment dates for August 2025 as follows:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 6 August 2025

All Other Grants (including Child Support Grants): Thursday, 7 August 2025

Beneficiaries are advised not to rush to collection points on the first day of payment and to exercise caution when receiving information on social media.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

