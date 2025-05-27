SASSA Flags Over 200,000 Grant Beneficiaries for Undisclosed Income

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has identified approximately 210,000 social grant recipients who may have failed to fully disclose additional sources of income, potentially breaching the conditions of their grant eligibility.

This discovery follows a joint review conducted by SASSA and registered credit bureaus, which found that several beneficiaries appear to be receiving income not declared during their grant application process.

As a result, payments to the affected individuals will be delayed during the June 2025 payment cycle.

SASSA spokesperson Andile Tshona confirmed that the agency has initiated a review process for these beneficiaries.

“These individuals are required to present themselves at their nearest SASSA local offices for a grant review within 30 days from this notice date, in line with Regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act. Beneficiaries who fail to comply with this process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants.”

Tshona noted that while some beneficiaries may have qualified for assistance at the time of application, changes in their financial circumstances may now render them ineligible for continued support.

“SASSA encourages all beneficiaries to disclose any alternative sources of income and to report any additional bank accounts not previously declared. Furthermore, beneficiaries still using the green bar-coded ID book are urged to replace it with the smart ID card, due to the increased risk of fraud associated with the older ID format.”

VOC News

Photo: Supplied