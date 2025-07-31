SASSA CEO Urges Senior Managers to Support August Grant Review Process

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) CEO, Themba Matlou, has called on executives and senior managers across all nine provinces to step up and support beneficiaries during the upcoming August payment review cycle.

The goals of this effort are to improve service delivery, cut down on lengthy lines, and guarantee a seamless and effective grant review procedure. During this critical time, Matlou emphasized that no recipient should be denied access.

SASSA spokesperson Andile Tshona further appealed to affected beneficiaries to visit their nearest offices with valid documents to update their personal information, helping to prevent any disruptions in payments.

“We reiterated the importance of social grant reviews, saying they are the best tool to safeguard government fiscus, thus ensuring that social grants are paid to the eligible beneficiaries while strengthening the integrity of the system and curbing fraudulent activities internally and externally. In addition, we urged all SASSA beneficiaries to not be alarmed and head the call to have their grants reviewed so that,” Tshona shared.