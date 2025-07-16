SASSA announces review process for over 100 000 beneficiaries

Over 100,000 beneficiaries have received SMSs stating they are under review by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). SASSA has clarified that the process is to ensure that money is paid to those who truly need it, noting a trend wherein individuals would receive SASSA grants but still apply for loans by listing sources of income.

CEO of SASSA, Themba Matlou, has clarified that grants are not suspended. The current measures are partly due to constraints imposed on SASSA by the National Treasury.

Speaking to VOC News, Bridget Staff Masango, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, explained that the actions of SASSA are necessary and constitutionally sound, with the only concern for the portfolio committee being the

“It so happens that even the law, the constitution, does require SASSA to do these reviews. The only concern we are having is the effect it is having on the beneficiaries that have nothing to do with fraud or corruption but are not getting their grants when they are scheduled to get them,” explained Masango.

Masango furthers that it is crucial that SASSA is able to pay all beneficiaries on time, as social welfare has become the lifeline for many indigent households.

“It must be done in such a way that people who are deserving of getting this money do get it, because for many people it is the difference between them and destitution, given the high levels of unemployment in South Africa. It has to be done right, it must be paid to the right people, and it has to be paid to the right people on time,” stressed Masango.