SARS Urges Taxpayers to Meet Filing Deadline as 700,000 Returns Remain Outstanding

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has reminded taxpayers that today marks the deadline for submitting personal income tax returns. According to the agency, nearly 700,000 individuals have yet to file, while close to 8 million taxpayers have already done so, including 6 million who were auto-assessed.

Speaking to VOC News on Monday, Senior Tax Consultant at Tax Consulting SA, Tshepo Thebyane, emphasized the importance of compliance.

“Over the age of 65, where you’ve earned income, section 66 of the Income Tax Act says that notices are issued to inform taxpayers when a tax return is due for filing. It’s important to ensure compliance in accordance with the Tax Administration Act to alleviate the burden of penalties,” he explained.

When asked whether SARS notifies individuals who must file, Thebyane confirmed that it does so under legal obligation.

“They’re compelled to do so per section 66 of the Income Tax Act. Pensioners, for instance, earning annuities from relevant institutions will have their IT3A tax certificates submitted to SARS, which are pre-populated on their returns. It’s vital that these are checked and submitted,” he said.

Thebyane also urged those earning below the taxable threshold to exercise caution and maintain compliance.

“It’s better to be safe rather than sorry. Even if your income is below the taxable threshold, declare it to SARS and prove that it’s the total income earned during that tax period,” he advised.

SARS continues to encourage taxpayers to file before the midnight deadline to avoid administrative penalties and ensure compliance with national tax laws.