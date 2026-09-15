MEET THE MAYORS | Cheslyn Daniels Puts Safety and Economic Opportunity at the Top of PA Mayoral Agenda

As the countdown to the 4 November Local Government Elections continues, VOC’s Meet the Mayors puts the spotlight on another candidate vying to lead the City of Cape Town.

This week, the focus is on Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate Cheslyn Daniels, who outlined his vision for the city and the changes he believes are needed to improve the lives of residents.

Daniels says his administration would prioritise safety and economic opportunity, arguing that the two issues need to be tackled together, particularly in communities where young people face limited opportunities and exposure to gangs.

“You cannot fix one without the other. You cannot tell a child to stay away from gangs if there’s nothing else for them to do, and that’s the reality.”

Daniels says he wants residents to see visible changes within his first year in office, with communities taking greater ownership of their neighbourhoods.

He also addressed his position on Palestine and the differences between his views and those of some senior PA figures. Daniels says he supports the Palestinian people and believes in justice and a fair outcome, while maintaining that members of the party can hold different views.

“I was very clear on my stance. I am for Palestine. I’m for the people of Palestine. I’m for justice and the fair outcome of that situation.”

Daniels says he has made his position clear and believes candidates should be able to make decisions based on their own convictions rather than simply following a party line.

Photo: VOCfm