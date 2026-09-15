Cape Family Research Forum celebrates Heritage through genealogy

The Cape Family Research Forum (CFRF) is encouraging communities to reconnect with their ancestral roots this Heritage Day through a community outreach initiative in Cape Town.

The organisation will host a genealogy information stall on 24 September from 10 am to 4:30 pm, where members of the public can meet volunteers, receive family tree research advice and learn more about tracing their heritage.

Heritage expert and historian Mogamat Kamedien said the forum has spent more than two decades helping families uncover their histories.

“Since 2002, alongside the Cape Town Family History Society, we’ve been helping people research their family histories. It’s been about 24 years now,” he said.

Kamedien explained that while the Cape Town Family History Society primarily focuses on English family lineages, the CFRF specialises in the diverse origins of Cape communities.

“The Cape Family Research Forum focuses on slave routes and the movement of people into Cape Town, including Southeast Asian communities and later Indian immigration in the 1880s, who became part and parcel of our community,” he said.

The Heritage Day outreach is open to anyone interested in discovering their family story.