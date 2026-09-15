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Matric Exam Countdown: Psychologist Urges Learners to Take It “Day by Day”

With just one month to go before the matric final exams, more than 71,000 learners across the Western Cape are entering the final stretch of their school careers.

With pressure to perform and expectations from parents and learners themselves, educational psychologist Dr Yusuf Lalkhen says stress during this period is normal and manageable.

Speaking to VOC, Lalkhen says learners should avoid becoming overwhelmed by looking at the entire month ahead and instead focus on one day at a time.

“If you are feeling that, then it’s not the fact that you are feeling weaker or that you are alone. In fact, it’s a completely normal feeling to feel like that when we approach the final stretch.”

He advises learners to break their days into manageable sections rather than focusing on the pressure of the exams as a whole.

Listen to the full interview below:

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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