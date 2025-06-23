SARS Aims to Simplify Tax Compliance with New Campaign

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is going the extra mile to make tax compliance easier and more efficient for all taxpayers.

With its latest tagline, “Making Tax Matters Your Priority #1,” SARS underscores the importance of staying on top of tax obligations while reaffirming its commitment to valuing taxpayers’ time.

Nwabisa Bidla, Operations Manager for Taxbase Broadening and Education, said the campaign is focused on encouraging individuals and businesses to proactively manage their tax affairs. This includes simplified processes, digital tools, and enhanced support services as part of the initiative.

“This year SARS will again issue auto-assessments to taxpayers whose tax affairs are less complicated. If you agree with your auto-assessment, then there is no need to ‘accept’ the assessment. If a refund is due to you, it will automatically be paid into your bank account. When SARS start issuing the auto-assessments, you will be able to check your auto-assessment status, but taxpayers are advised to wait for the SMS/email notice before you login to eFiling or MobiApp,” she stressed.

Tax filing season for non-provisional taxpayers who were not auto-assessed runs from 21 July to 20 October 2025.

