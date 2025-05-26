SANParks Urges Table Mountain Visitors to Follow Safety Guidelines

South African National Parks (SANParks) is once again reminding visitors to Table Mountain National Park to adhere to safety guidelines to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience.

This follows the recent rescue of two young women in separate incidents over the weekend on Signal Hill and Lion’s Head after they became stranded at night.

“These incidents are concerning. We urge hikers and visitors not to hike after sunset,” said SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

“The safety of our visitors is a shared responsibility. We need everyone to follow the widely published hiking guidelines for their own protection.”

SANParks’ Hiking Safety Guidelines:

Hike or cycle in groups of four or more — there’s safety in numbers.

Visit the park during daylight hours — early morning or daytime hikes are safest.

Be prepared — wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and carry water, sun protection, and weather-appropriate gear.

Let someone know your plans — share your route and estimated return time with a friend or family member.

Use a free mobile tracking app for added safety.

Save emergency contact numbers displayed on park signboards for quick access.

Fully charge your phone before heading out to ensure you can make emergency calls if needed.

Stay informed — follow SANParks’ social media pages for updates on trail conditions, maintenance, and safety alerts.

Louw emphasized the importance of public vigilance.

“We encourage visitors to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or safety concerns to law enforcement immediately by calling 086 110 6417.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels