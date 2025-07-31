SAHUC Confirms Pilgrims Will Not Use Nusuk Hajj Platform for 1447/2026 Season

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has confirmed that South African pilgrims will not be using the Nusuk Hajj platform for the upcoming 1447/2026 Hajj season. Instead, all administrative and logistical arrangements will be conducted via the Nusuk Masar platform, as instructed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

In a circular issued, the council clarified the differences between the three Nusuk systems: Nusuk Umrah, Nusuk Hajj, and Nusuk Masar. It confirmed that the Nusuk Hajj platform does not apply to South African pilgrims.

Speaking to VOC News, SAHUC President Hafiz Moaaz Casoo explained:

“As per the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, South Africa is not on the Nusuk Hajj platform. This is a portal used by some countries to purchase their Hajj packages directly from the ministry without country-specific guidance or support.”

“The Nusuk Masar platform is where all the administrative processes happen, from passport and personal details to accommodation, flights, Hajj logistics, payments, and visa issuance. It’s an integrated portal run by the ministry, used in conjunction with SAHUC oversight.”

He urged the public to stay informed through verified SAHUC channels and warned against the spread of misinformation on social media.

“Many have been putting out incorrect statements, claiming we are moving to the Nusuk Hajj platform. This is not true. Let’s refrain from spreading misinformation in the public domain.”

Listen to the full interview with Hafiz Moaaz Casoo below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile