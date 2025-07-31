SADAG Urges Companies to Prioritise Mental Health Amid Alarming Suicide Rates

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has once again raised concern over the country’s mental health crisis, calling on companies and institutions to prioritise employee wellness programmes and mental health access. This comes amid alarming statistics indicating that South Africa records more than 13,000 suicides annually, among the highest rates globally.

SADAG spokesperson Tracey Feinstein said the crisis runs deeper than the numbers suggest.

“I hate talking about numbers as just stats, because behind every number is a person. Whether it’s 13,000 or 5,000, each one was someone who mattered,” she told VOC News.

Feinstein believes South Africa’s high-pressure, fast-paced lifestyle is a major contributor to declining mental health.

“Often, we’re so busy that we miss the early warning signs. We’re resilient as a society, but sometimes that resilience means we push through when we should be checking in with ourselves.”

She emphasised the need for proactive mental health initiatives, both in the workplace and in broader society.

“Platforms like the media and the communities you serve are powerful. They help spread awareness and encourage people to take that first step. Let’s talk about it. If you’re struggling, reach out. We’re here to help.”

SADAG runs the country’s only national suicide crisis line and continues to train counsellors and volunteers to offer free, confidential support. The organisation is also pushing for wider access to preventative mental health care and education, in a bid to reduce the suicide rate and create more supportive environments for those at risk.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay