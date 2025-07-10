More VOCFM News

SA lifts ban on Brazilian mechanically deboned meat and chicken

The Department of Agriculture has officially lifted the ban on Brazilian mechanically deboned meat and chicken after an eight-week suspension. This ban was imposed due to a case of bird flu on a single farm in Rio Grande do Sul, which cut off 95% of South Africa’s supply of mechanically deboned meat.

Georg Southey from Merlog Foods welcomes the agreement between the Department and Brazilian agricultural authorities to resume imports, but he warns that this situation could occur again.

“The resumption of imports is a crucial step in addressing current food shortages. However, prices for mechanically deboned meat have already surged by over 140%. Millions of meals have been lost, and it will take months for the supply to stabilise. South Africa remains vulnerable to future food disruptions until a regionalisation protocol is established.”

VOC News
Photo: Pexels

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

