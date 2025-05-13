SA image ruined by Afrikaners taking up refugee status in the USA

Mixed emotions have been expressed following the departure of nearly 50 Afrikaners who have taken up refugee status in the United States, under the claim that a so-called “white genocide” is taking place in South Africa.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, former South African ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool, described the move as a blatant interference in South Africa’s domestic affairs by the Trump administration.

“For them to act as if there is proof of an Afrikaner genocide or land confiscation, and then to recruit refugees from South Africa as though it is a war zone, to charter a flight and take Afrikaners to the U.S. under the guise of refugee protection—this is clearly a political stunt. Yet, there is very little the South African government can do about it,” said Rasool.

“As comical as it is to witness, the tragedy is that South Africa is being punished due to the dishonesty of certain political parties and a segment of the white Afrikaner population.”

Photo: Pexels

Listen to full audio below: