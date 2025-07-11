SA Human Rights Commission Policy Brief Calls for the Protection of Water Infrastructure

Criminals are deliberately sabotaging South Africa’s water infrastructure to profit from the lucrative repair contracts that follow, according to a new policy brief released by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Titled “How to Address Systemic Sabotage of Essential Water Infrastructure,” the brief raises serious concerns about the intentional targeting of water systems and calls for immediate action by law enforcement and government authorities.

“The policy brief seeks to be a clarion call to law enforcement agencies and other state actors across all levels to use various legislative and policy instruments to root out systemic sabotage of water infrastructure,” the commission stated.

The SAHRC has made several key recommendations, including:

– That the Minister responsible for policing prioritise threats to water infrastructure in the Draft National Policing Policy (October 2023) and finalise its adoption.

-That the Presidency fully implement the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act 8 of 2019, allowing for the designation of all water services infrastructure as critical infrastructure.

The commission stated that once enacted, the Act would empower the relevant Minister to officially classify water infrastructure as critical—paving the way for stronger legal protections and enforcement mechanisms.

Dr. Johandri Wright, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of the Western Cape who contributed to the policy brief, emphasised the need for tougher legal measures to protect the country’s water security.

“Anyone who tampers with or sabotages water infrastructure must be charged with terrorist activity,” said Wright.

“This policy brief recommends using the Criminal Matters Amendment Act to prosecute acts of sabotage and calls for declaring water infrastructure as critical. It also recommends blacklisting suppliers found to be involved in criminal activity.”

“This is not just about infrastructure; it’s about protecting lives and securing our water systems for future generations,” Wright added.

