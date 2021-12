LOCAL

The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi says there are powerful and rich people who are obtaining permanent residency in South Africa illegally.

Motsoaledi made the example of Malawian fugitive, Sheperd Bushiri. Bushiri is in his home country after fleeing from justice in South Africa where he faces fraud and money laundering charges.

The minister says he wants to close the loopholes that are used by the rich and powerful to get permanent residency illegally in the country.