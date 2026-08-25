Postbank Makes Final Appeal to Beneficiaries Ahead of 31 August Gold Card Deadline

Postbank has issued a final appeal to nearly 80,000 social grant beneficiaries who have yet to migrate from their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Cards.

The migration deadline is 31 August, with more than 1.8 million beneficiaries having already made the switch since the process began last year.

In the Western Cape, around 17,000 beneficiaries still need to replace their Gold Cards.

Speaking to VOC, Postbank Chief Commercial Officer Thami Cele says additional operational measures have been put in place at card replacement sites to manage the expected increase in demand during the final days of the migration process.

Cele has also clarified that beneficiaries who miss the deadline will not lose the money in their grant accounts.

“Postbank wishes to emphasise that social grant fund payments will still be made into the accounts of any beneficiaries that may miss the opportunity to migrate to black cards before the 31 August deadline,” Cele said.

He says the affected accounts will remain active after the deadline, but beneficiaries will first have to complete the migration process before they can access their funds.

“It is therefore critical that those who have not yet migrated act now and complete the process before the deadline,” he said.

Beneficiaries can dial *120*355# on their mobile phones to locate their nearest card replacement site.

Listen to the full interview with Thami Cele below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: Supplied