Plans for Formula 1 Facility in Swartland Target 2031

By Odwa Mkentane

Swartland Municipality has confirmed plans by Blue Mountain Racing (BMR) to develop a Formula 1 racing facility in the region, with the aim of potentially hosting an African Grand Prix by 2031.

The announcement was made by BMR Chair Neal Froneman at the annual Swartland Mayoral Breakfast, hosted by Swartland Mayor Alderman Harold Cleophas. The event was attended by Acting Western Cape Premier Tertius Simmers, Western Cape MEC for Local Government and Environmental Affairs Anton Bredell, and other stakeholders from local government and the business community.

BMR Chair Neal Froneman, the former CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, says the venue is intended to serve South Africa’s motorsport culture for generations and to be a track of the calibre expected by Formula 1.

“Modern Formula 1 is no longer built around circuits alone. Under Liberty Media, the sport has grown into a global entertainment property comprising 24 events a year, each anchored in a city the world already wants to visit. Swartland has become an unexpected but obvious South African choice. It has the space and service capacity required for a project of this size, together with local government that is committed to helping potential developers and going the extra mile to attract investment to its towns.

“The track and related multipurpose developments will also avoid the disruption and inconvenience to residents, as well as the significant public costs, associated with street circuits, which make such a proposition unfeasible for a city like Cape Town,” said Froneman.

He said the proposed circuit is being designed to FIA Grade 1 standards from the outset and will be located on a 600-hectare site with multiple access routes and the capacity to accommodate the crowds that a Grand Prix weekend attracts.

“This proposal creates a win-win scenario, given its proximity to Cape Town, one of the most recognised and popular tourist destinations in the world. Cape Town is served by an international airport with direct connections to Europe, the United States and the Gulf, as well as rail access and a nearby port for cruise liners.

“It offers world-class hospitality, has a proven record of delivering major international events and is set against a backdrop of iconic mountains, ocean and winelands that no circuit designer could ever manufacture,” Froneman added.

Photo: Swartland/FB