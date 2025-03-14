Ramaphosa chairs Presidential Coordinating Council to address local government challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa convened the Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, on Friday to review local government performance and approve key reforms aimed at improving service delivery and infrastructure.

The PCC serves as a vital platform for consultation between the President, provincial leaders, and organized local government. It focuses on addressing national priorities, ensuring policy alignment, and enhancing governance effectiveness through a coordinated approach across different levels of government.

Discussions at the meeting centered on strengthening municipal service management and financial stability, with reforms driven by Operation Vulindlela, an initiative designed to accelerate structural improvements in governance and infrastructure.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted that the council also reviewed South Africa’s engagement with the G20, emphasizing the country’s role in global economic discussions. Additionally, the National School of Government’s training programs for public officials were recognized for their contribution to improving governance capabilities.

VOC News

