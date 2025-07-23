Ramaphosa Appoints New NYDA Board to Drive Youth Empowerment

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed a new board for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), effective 1 August 2025. The appointments follow the National Assembly’s endorsement of nine shortlisted candidates earlier this year.

The board’s appointment comes at a time when the country is grappling with high youth unemployment and growing demand for inclusive development strategies.

The newly appointed board will serve a three-year term, during which it is expected to oversee the agency’s mandate to promote youth development at all levels of government.

Dr. Sunshine Myende has been named Chairperson of the board, with Bonga Makhanya serving as Deputy Chairperson. Other appointed board members include Kelly Baloyi, Wiseman Mbatha, and Busisiwe Nxumalo.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the president is confident the board will steer the NYDA towards realising its mission of addressing the challenges faced by South Africa’s youth.

“The President appreciates the willingness of the board members to avail themselves for the national task of securing a promising future for the nation through the empowerment of young people,” said Magwenya.

The NYDA operates as a single, unitary structure tasked with promoting and coordinating youth development programmes across national, provincial, and local government spheres. It plays a critical role in shaping policy, driving youth entrepreneurship, and facilitating skills development opportunities for millions of young South Africans.

VOC News

Photo: ParliamentofRSA/X