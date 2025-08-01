Ramaphosa Announces Urgent Support Measures Amid US Tariff Increase

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced urgent support measures to cushion South African businesses and protect jobs in the face of looming US tariff hikes.

These reciprocal tariffs, initially scheduled to take effect on August 1, will now take effect on August 7, 2025.

Speaking at the union buildings, Ramaphosa warned that South Africa, as the continent’s most industrialised economy, is likely to be targeted by the proposed 30% tariff increases on exports to the United States.

“We’re going to support our companies through negotiations, but also, there are other interventions that we are working on, which will lessen the blow to our companies. Our objective really is to save jobs of those companies that are going to be adversely affected,” said Ramaphosa.

The president confirmed a dual approach involving ongoing negotiations with the United States over the next week, along with targeted interventions for at-risk industries.

