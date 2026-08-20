Questions Raised Over Adams’ Commission Testimony

Suspended MP Fadiel Adams has continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission, detailing allegations against senior Crime Intelligence officers and explaining his role in opening criminal cases against them.

Adams told the Commission that he acted on advice from the late police general Andre Lincoln when lodging complaints. However, questions have been raised over Adams’ reliance on the late general, as well as his handling of classified documents he says he found in a brown envelope in his office.

The Commission also heard that dockets Adams claimed were missing were, in fact, found in Pretoria.

Speaking to VOC News, independent crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock questioned Adams’ repeated references to Lincoln.

“I think he hides too much,” de Kock said, arguing that Adams could not rely on the late general to explain his actions.

De Kock said Adams’ testimony could also create the impression that Lincoln was involved in a wider conspiracy within the police.

“The fact of the matter is you can’t hide behind a person, a late person, a person who is not there anymore,” he said.

De Kock also criticised Adams for allegedly making copies of classified documents and opening cases at multiple police stations.

He said Adams, as a parliamentarian, should have known how to handle top-secret information.

“You don’t go to a police station. You contact the Inspector General and hand over the documents to the Inspector General of Intelligence. That is his job.”

De Kock questioned why Adams travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg and opened dockets at police stations in Gauteng, including Orlando in Soweto.

“I mean, this is really strange to me,” he said, questioning how Adams was able to open a docket so far from his home province.

Adams’ cross-examination at the Madlanga Commission continues, with further questions expected about the documents, the dockets and the advice he said he received from Lincoln.