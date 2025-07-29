More VOCFM News

PSA Urges Taxpayers to Remain Vigilant During 2025 Tax Season

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is urging all taxpayers to adhere to tax laws and file their returns on time as the 2025 tax season begins. Provisional taxpayers have until January 19, 2026, to submit their returns.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka emphasised the importance of responsible tax compliance, highlighting its role in sustaining public services and national development.

In addition to encouraging prompt submissions, Maleka also warned of the growing risk of cybercrime during tax season. The PSA says scammers are tricking people into disclosing personal and banking information by posing as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) via fake emails, SMSs, and WhatsApp messages.

“These scams can lead to identity theft, unauthorized access to bank accounts, and financial fraud,” Maleka cautioned.

He urged taxpayers to stay alert, verify all communication from SARS through official platforms, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

