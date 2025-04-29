More VOCFM News

PSA demands safety at workplaces to be prioritised

In light of the ongoing global issue of workplace accidents, occupational diseases, and fatalities, the Public Servants Association (PSA) is calling on companies to strengthen their health and safety policies, placing worker protection at the forefront.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, the association’s Claude Naiker emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety, especially with Workers’ Day approaching.

“The conversation around workplace safety is not just timely—it’s necessary,” said Naiker. “A culture of safety is not optional; it is essential. We are committed to advocating for safer working conditions, raising awareness, and holding companies accountable for upholding safety standards. Every worker has the right to feel safe and protected in the workplace,” he stressed.

 

 

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

