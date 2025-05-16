Presidency Confident of ‘High-Level Decorum’ Ahead of Ramaphosa-Trump Visit

The Presidency says it expects next week’s meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump to be conducted with the appropriate level of decorum and mutual respect.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to embark on a four-day working visit to Washington from Monday, 19 May, aimed at resetting the strategic relationship between South Africa and the United States.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told the media that the invitation extended by President Trump was a positive sign.

“We are not going to the US on our own, we have been invited by President Trump. He is the one who made the public announcement, so there is no one who invites a guest to mistreat them.”

She added that while disagreements may arise, the government views the relationship as mutually beneficial.

“We are expecting the highest level of decorum and necessary protocols to be accorded. The government will offer and negotiate a package beneficial to South Africa.”

Ntshavheni stressed that South Africa would not be entering the discussions from a position of weakness.

“We are not worried; we are confident that the invitation comes from a good place of intending an engagement clarification and that indication comes because South Africa is an important player in the global forum.” “The president is committed that we will not be bullied; we remain in that mode.”

VOC News

Photo: @Khu_Ntshavheni/X