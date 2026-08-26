POPCRU Condemns Killing of SAPS Captain During Knysna Murder Probe

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) in the Western Cape Province strongly condemned the killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) captain, killing of a South African Police Service (SAPS) captain who was shot dead while participating in an operation linked to the ongoing investigations into the recent murders in the Sewende Laan informal settlement on Uniondale Road, Knysna.

The 50-year-old captain, attached to the Western Cape Tactical Response Team, had been deployed to Knysna as part of the integrated police operation investigating the murder of former Knysna Mayor and serving councillor Aubrey Tsengwa, as well as the subsequent killings of Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo.

A 38-year-old suspect was also killed during the shootout, and two firearms were reportedly recovered.

Western Cape provincial secretary for the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union Mluleki Mbhele has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen captain and has extended solidarity to the members of the integrated investigation team who witnessed the incident and continue to work under extremely dangerous circumstances.

“This killing again demonstrates the extraordinary dangers confronting police officers who are expected to investigate organised, violent and potentially politically motivated crimes while confronting heavily armed suspects. Police officers cannot continuously be sent into hostile environments without the highest levels of operational support, intelligence, protective equipment, staffing and specialised capacity.

“The situation unfolding in Knysna is deeply concerning. Former Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa was shot and killed on 19 August 2026, while Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo were killed less than 24 hours later. Police investigations are continuing, and three suspects have already appeared in court in connection with the Tsengwa matter. The motive behind the killings must ultimately be determined through a thorough investigation, and POPCRU cautions against prematurely reaching conclusions before the evidence has been tested,” said Mbhele.

Mbhele added that the growing pattern of targeted killings, coupled with the murder of a police officer involved in the subsequent investigation, demands an uncompromising response from the State.

“Criminals must never be allowed to create an environment in which investigators themselves become targets simply because they are closing in on those responsible for serious crimes. POPCRU has consistently argued that the killing of police officers cannot be normalised as an occupational hazard. Police officers represent the authority of the State and are constitutionally mandated to protect communities, investigate crime and bring offenders before the courts. When criminals deliberately attack and kill police officers performing these duties, they are not merely attacking an individual officer; they are directly challenging the capacity and authority of the democratic state to enforce the law,” he said.

POPCRU has called for attacks on and killings of police officers to be treated with the highest possible seriousness in law and in practice.

“Those who murder police officers, those who order such killings, those who finance them and those who assist perpetrators to evade justice must face consequences proportionate to the gravity of attacking the country’s law-enforcement institutions.

The Knysna developments also underscore the urgent need to strengthen specialised investigative and tactical units. Members deployed to high-risk murder investigations must have access to reliable intelligence, sufficient personnel, operationally suitable vehicles, protective equipment, adequate firearms and ammunition, and proper command-and-control structures. Investigators must never be left exposed because of shortages created by years of underinvestment and austerity within policing,” Mbhele said.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says Western Cape police are reeling from shock following the killing of a police captain and a suspect in a shootout during an operation in Knysna in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The captain, aged 50, was attached to the provincial Tactical Response Team and deployed in the area as part of investigations into the murder of councillor and former mayor of Knysna, Aubrey Tsengwa, as well as two others in separate shooting incidents last week. At the time of the captain’s death, the SAPS integrated team was executing an operation following up on information about illegal firearms at Sewende Laan informal settlement on Uniondale Road. The suspect (38) also died in the shootout. Two firearms were found in his possession. Psychosocial support is currently provided to the SAPS team on the scene as well as colleagues of the captain in Cape Town. Three suspects appeared in court for Tsengwa’s murder with investigations ongoing into the murder of Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo,” said Potelwa.

Meanwhile, Knysna Municipality Local Economic Development and Tourism Manager, Lungiswa Goya, has also extended their sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the recent isolated fatal shooting incidents in the community.

“We recognise the concern these incidents have caused and acknowledge the seriousness of the situation. The incidents are being investigated by the South African Police Service, and we are working closely with the municipality and relevant authorities to monitor the situation. We want to reassure visitors that Knysna remains open and welcoming. Tourism businesses, accommodation establishments, restaurants and attractions continue to operate. As a united destination, we remain committed to supporting our community, prioritising the wellbeing of our visitors, and ensuring that accurate and reliable information is shared,” said Goya.

Greater Knysna Business Chamber Tourism Pillar Chairperson, Judiet Barnes, added that visitors are encouraged to exercise normal safety awareness, remain vigilant and follow standard travel precautions.

“It is important to place this tragic event in context. It was an isolated incident and does not reflect the experience of Knysna as a tourism destination, and there is no indication that visitors or tourism establishments are at risk because of the incident. Knysna remains a welcoming, vibrant and much-loved destination, and visitors can continue to enjoy its beaches, forests, lagoon, restaurants, accommodation establishments and outdoor experiences. Said Barnes

Barnes further said that Visit Knysna will continue to monitor developments and liaise with the relevant authorities and tourism stakeholders as necessary.