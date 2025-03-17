Political Analyst comments on South African Ambassador Rasool being expelled from U.S.

South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has been removed from his post following a highly publicized expulsion by U.S. Secretary of State Marc Rubio. The decision has sparked widespread criticism, as the reasoning behind his removal remains unclear, fueling speculation that the Trump administration may have had ulterior motives.

Political analyst Professor Ahmed Jazbhay addressed the controversy surrounding Rasool’s remarks during a recent Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) conference. While some media outlets claimed Rasool used the term white supremacist, Jazbhay clarified that he never did.

“I reviewed the interview multiple times, thinking I might have missed something, but he never used that phrase. He spoke about the United States’ supremacist attitude as a government in relation to other countries. It was a general observation, analyzing the U.S. as a global hegemon,” he explained.

Jazbhay further noted, “The U.S. leverages its status as a hegemon to pressure the rest of the world into compliance.” His remarks highlight growing concerns about American foreign policy and its broader impact on international diplomacy.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm