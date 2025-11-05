Police Probe Triple Murder Following Mass Shooting in Philippi East

Police have launched an investigation following a mass shooting in Philippi East on Tuesday night that left three men dead.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, detectives from the Serious and Violent Crime Unit have been assigned to the case and are pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the suspects.

“At approximately 19:10 on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, police were called to a crime scene in Sheffield Road, Marikana informal settlement, where the bodies of three men aged 27, 30, and 38 were discovered with gunshot wounds. Preliminary reports suggest that the victims were executed in a cold-blooded manner,” said Traut.

He added that in response to the shooting, Operation Shanela II deployments have been intensified in the area to stabilise the situation and prevent further violence.

The Western Cape SAPS has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile